Police return monies, documents found in Senator Goje’s house

The police have returned the monies and the documents they took from Senator Danjuma Goje’s house in Abuja. A source told DailyTrust that $19,000, N18m, 9,400 Saudi Riyal and the documents have been returned on Thursday. “Nigerian police this morning returned everything they took from Senator Goje’s house, including cash and documents relating to the […]

