Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks
Information Nigeria
This decision was taken after a plot by some Boko Haram elements to bomb the United States embassy, United Kingdom High Commission and other western interests in the Federal Capital Territory. The plot was foiled by the Department of State Services in …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.