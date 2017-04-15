Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks
Information Nigeria
This decision was taken after a plot by some Boko Haram elements to bomb the United States embassy, United Kingdom High Commission and other western interests in the Federal Capital Territory. The plot was foiled by the Department of State Services in …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG