Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks

Security has been beefed up by the police and other security agencies around all the foreign missions in the country with the deployment of more regular and undercover operatives This decision was taken after a plot by some Boko Haram elements to bomb the United States embassy, United Kingdom High Commission and other western interests in …

The post Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

