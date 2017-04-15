Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Security has been beefed up by the police and other security agencies around all the foreign missions in the country with the deployment of more regular and undercover operatives This decision was taken after  a plot by some Boko Haram elements to bomb the United States embassy, United Kingdom High Commission and other western interests in …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Police, Secrurity agencies beef up securities around the country against terror attacks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.