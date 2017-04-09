Pages Navigation Menu

Police Shot Dead Notorious Criminal Gang Leader a.k.a Toosolo Shapiro Who Killed a Banker and His Friend (Graphic Photos)

The gallant operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, Okigwe Command in Imo State, on Tuesday, shot dead a notorious armed gang leader identified as Amobi, and popularly known as Toosolo Shapiro.

The kigpin who is reportedly from Umuawa Ogii, Okigwe Local Government Area of the state, was alleged to have shot and killed an Eco Bank Staff, Enyioma Okwudiri, and his visitor friend, Nanman Lamak.

He was said to have been arrested in Aba, Abia state, but shot dead when he attempted to escape while he was being brought back to Okigwe Local Government Area, were he murdered his victims last week Saturday at Umuka – Okigwe.

