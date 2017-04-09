Police spokesperson reveals death threats
Andrew Felix Kaweesi’s successor-Police Spokesperson Asan Kasingye has revealed that he is getting death threats from a one Juma Kagimu. Addressing the press at the Police headquarters in Naguru, Kasingye said that Kagimu had been sending him messages threatening his life over a story published in one of the newspapers allegedly revealing motorbikes used in the killing of Kaweesi. He added that the sender of the messages warned him against parading the motorbikes. There has been tension in the police force since Kaweesi’s killing with speculation rife that the fallen AIGP could have been killed by elements in the force.
****
editor@independent.co.ug
The post Police spokesperson reveals death threats appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG