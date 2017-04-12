Pages Navigation Menu

Police summons FAAN MD, Dunoma over fire outbreak at audit department

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police has summoned the ​Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Saleh Dunoma, ​to appear before ​​its ​team investigating ‎Tuesday fire​ outbreak at the​ agency’s audit unit ​in its ​headquarters in Lagos. Dunoma made the disclosure ​yesterday ​while briefing newsmen after inspecting the damage caused by the fire​.​ Dunoma said the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

