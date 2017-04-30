Police warns IPOB against planned protest

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has warned Indegenous People of Barra (IPOB) not to embark on it’s planned protest.

The Police said the warning is imperative because the protest could result in breakdown of law and order.

This warning is contained in a statement in Abuja by the Command Spokesperson, ASP Usen Omorodion.

The statement reads: “Intelligence report at the disposal of police revealed that a certain group identified as the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened to take over the street of FCT in the name of registering their protest.

“The commissioner of police hereby warns individual and groups against indulging in acts of protest that will result to breakdown of law and order in the federal capital territory.

“To this end, the commissioner of police hereby warns those behind the proposed action to desist forthwith in their own interest as the said protest would be tantamount to the peace of the federal capital territory FCT.

The statement further reads: “As a professional organization saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties, the FCT command would not fold its arms and watch criminal elements hide under the guise of such protest to cause breakdown of law and order.”

The Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo however advised FCT residents to go about their lawful duties without fear and molestation adding that the command is well prepared and possesses the necessary wherewithal to confront any threat to the serene peace of the FCT.

Meanwhile, the Police also disclosed that it has increased it’s patrol team on major roads, entry and exit route around the FCT as part of measures to ensure smooth workers day celebration.

The CP also said he has directed his men to man recreational parks and other places of public interest.

