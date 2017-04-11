Policemen were dismissed for failing to assassinate me – Wike

By Jimitota Onoyume

PORT HARCOURT— Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has insisted that the six police officers attached to him were dismissed recently because they allegedly failed to carryout a plot to assassinate him.

The governor, in a statement, yesterday in Port Harcourt, said that he had escaped five assassination attempts in the last 11 months, maintaining that his life was in danger. He said that the first attempt was immediately after the Supreme Court judgement affirmed his election.

In a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Austin Tam-George, he said that it was ridiculous that the Police could say his life was not at risk.

Wike said that the dismissed six police officers foiled several assassination attempts on his life before their sack.

According to the governor, two of the dismissed police officers were allegedly offered a bribe of N150 million to kill him but they refused.

He further called on Interpol and the International Labour Organisation, ILO, to investigate why the policemen were dismissed.

“It is no secret that the All Progressives Congress, APC, government declared war on the government and people of Rivers State soon after the party lost the governorship litigation at the Supreme Court in 2016.

“After several attempts to assassinate Wike had failed, an offer of N150 million was made to two of the six dismissed police officers, to directly kill the governor, but the officers declined the offer.

“We call on the Interpol and the International Labour Organisation, ILO, to lead an independent inquiry into why those gallant and patriotic officers were dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, on spurious charges of misconduct,” the statement said.

