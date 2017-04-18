Pages Navigation Menu

Political interests may mar proposed 2018 census – Dogara

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Politics

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, says political interests may mar the proposed 2018 population census. Dogara, therefore, called on the people clamouring for the conduct of the census in 2018 to exercise patience until after the 2019 elections. He said this was necessary as there would likely be mounting pressure…

