Political interests may mar proposed 2018 census – Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, says political interests may mar the proposed 2018 population census. Dogara, therefore, called on the people clamouring for the conduct of the census in 2018 to exercise patience until after the 2019 elections. He said this was necessary as there would likely be mounting pressure…
The post Political interests may mar proposed 2018 census – Dogara appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG