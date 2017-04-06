Political Solution: PDP sets up committee
Former President Goodluck Jonathan said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had constituted a committee to find political solution to its leadership crisis. He told newsmen in Abuja that constitution of the committee was a major outcome of a stakeholders meeting of the party’s members held on Thursday. Jonathan, who convened the meeting, said that the…
The post Political Solution: PDP sets up committee appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG