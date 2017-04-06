Pages Navigation Menu

Political Solution: PDP sets up committee

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had constituted a committee to find political solution to its leadership crisis. He told newsmen in Abuja that constitution of the committee was a major outcome of a stakeholders meeting of the party’s members held on Thursday. Jonathan, who convened the meeting, said that the…

