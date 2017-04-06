Political Solution: PDP sets up committee

Former President Goodluck Jonathan said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had constituted a committee to find political solution to its leadership crisis. He told newsmen in Abuja that constitution of the committee was a major outcome of a stakeholders meeting of the party’s members held on Thursday. Jonathan, who convened the meeting, said that the…

The post Political Solution: PDP sets up committee appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

