Politicians ruining Nigeria sports – Obisia

By Jacob Ajom

Former African and Commonwealth boxing champion, Obisia Nwakpa has decried the negative influence politicians have brought to bear on the administration of sports in the country, pointing out that “nothing has been done right” since their infiltration into Nigerian sports.

Speaking on the forthcoming federation elections billed for June 9, Obisia said, “it will all come down to getting square pegs in round holes.”

The former pugilist who is now a coach said, “it was only during the military era that we had the right people running sports in Nigeria. They(the military) depended on the expertise of former athletes and sports technocrats to run sports then. And things worked well because Nigeria was a force to reckon with in the international sports arena.”

He said he was not interested, nor was any Nigerian boxer interested in the elections because “no boxer is a politician.

“The politicians will never allow a boxer or former boxer to be on the board. Politicians are all the same. Remember what they did to Chief Segun Odegbami when he wanted to become President of the Nigeria Football Federation and even when he made effort to contest for the FIFA presidency. They frustrated him and called him names. If somebody of Odegbami’s status was treated that way then think of what would happen to lesser mortals.

“But what are we seeing? Nigerian sports is experiencing a free fall. The standard is falling every day because the wrong people are in charge,” Obisia said, adding that board members only attend meetings when they are sure they would get transport refunds and hotel accommodation.

“It is happening because we do not have a caring government”.

