Polo Players Meey IN Rivera For Golden Jubilee Toyurnament

Polo players in Nigeria will gather in Port Harcourt on April 22, 2017, for a golden jubilee tournament to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of Rivers State.

President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Ibiwari Pepple, disclosed this at a press briefing in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the tournament is being sponsored by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike.

Pepple, who stated that Port Harcourt Polo Club has been known for its tournaments and always as a place for people to come and enjoy the game of polo, said Nigerian artistes will perform at the one day event.

He said, “It is always a window for tourism promotion in Rivers State. This one is a Jubilee edition. The government wants us to organize the event. We are calling in players around Nigeria and the best will be here. Funfare will be certain because we have artistes coming to perform. We are showcasing Rivers artistes and we guarantee that everything will be groovy.”

Speaking also, Captain of the club,

Michael Ogolo, said arrangements

have been concluded for the totality of the games and the social events.

Ogolo said, “Arrangements in terms of the total games and the social events have been concluded. We have contacted players from outside Nigeria that can come, but because shifting it twice, we are struggling to get visas and all of that. If not, the best players in Nigeria are set to trade tackles with those of us in Port Harcourt.

“Rivers State is 50 and we intend to have six teams to play three games. The high goals will be the last. Horses for those high goals will soon come. The president has said it that everything we do in PH Polo club has a standard. The last was big event and we want to surpass it. This tournament is for one day but we are putting seven days efforts to it.

“We have the international community in PH and some ambassadors that would grace the occasion to make it very grandiose. We cannot afford to make it one bit less that what we have been doing. It is one opportunity to see another fantastic set of polo encounter.

“We invite the entire Nigeria to come and celebrate the 50 years anniversary of our state and how polo makes Port Harcourt thick. We have a governor who is tourism-driven and loves polo. He wants us to showcase polo and put the state in good light, all to show that Rivers State is open for business.”

In his remarks, chairman of the Golden Jubilee Committee (Media/Publicity chairman), Ibifri Bobmanuel, who assured that the upcoming fiesta promises to be fun-filled, said preparations were to be on high gear.

