Pope Francis mourns victims of church bombings in Egypt

Pope Francis on Friday paid tribute to victims of recent suicide bombings at Coptic churches in Egypt. “To the members of their families, and to all of Egypt, I offer my heartfelt condolences. “I offer my prayers that the Lord will grant speedy healing to the injured,” he said in a ceremony at Cairo in the presence […]

