Pope’s Laundry’ for homeless opens for business
The pope’s laundry for the homeless is open for business, the Vatican said Monday. Located in the central Rome district of Trastevere, the free laundry offers six washers and dryers, six irons, and detergent. The “Pope’s Laundry,” as the Vatican has dubbed it, is run out of a former hospital, by volunteers from the St […]
