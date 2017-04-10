Pages Navigation Menu

Pope’s Laundry’ for homeless opens for business

Posted on Apr 10, 2017

The pope’s laundry for the homeless is open for business, the Vatican said Monday. Located in the central Rome district of Trastevere, the free laundry offers six washers and dryers, six irons, and detergent. The “Pope’s Laundry,” as the Vatican has dubbed it, is run out of a former hospital, by volunteers from the St […]

