Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Bridge To Get Suicide Prevention Net

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The California Golden Gate Bridge has a problem and that problem is its horrifyingly high suicide rates. However, the community has a solution for this lingering problem; the erection of a net covering the perimeter of the bridge. It may sound like a simple response to a complex problem, but the barrier is a big…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Popular Bridge To Get Suicide Prevention Net appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.