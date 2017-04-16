Popular Bridge To Get Suicide Prevention Net

The California Golden Gate Bridge has a problem and that problem is its horrifyingly high suicide rates. However, the community has a solution for this lingering problem; the erection of a net covering the perimeter of the bridge. It may sound like a simple response to a complex problem, but the barrier is a big…

The post Popular Bridge To Get Suicide Prevention Net appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

