Portugal: 4 persons confirmed dead in Air crash

Four people aboard a Swiss-registered light aircraft died when it crashed into a supermarket warehouse in the Lisbon suburbs on Monday, investigators said. “There are four dead, the pilot and his three passengers,” a spokesman for Portugal’s Office of Prevention and Investigation of Aeronautical Accidents told AFP, saying further details about the incident and the fatalities …

The post Portugal: 4 persons confirmed dead in Air crash appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

