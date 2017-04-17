Portugal: 4 persons confirmed dead in Air crash
Four people aboard a Swiss-registered light aircraft died when it crashed into a supermarket warehouse in the Lisbon suburbs on Monday, investigators said. “There are four dead, the pilot and his three passengers,” a spokesman for Portugal’s Office of Prevention and Investigation of Aeronautical Accidents told AFP, saying further details about the incident and the fatalities …
