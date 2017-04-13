Power generation rises to 3,688MW

By Sebastine Obasi & Prince Okafor

LAGOS— The nation’s electricity generation, yesterday, rose to 3,688 megawatts, MW, showing an increase of 64MW, when compared with generation recorded a day earlier, daily operational report of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has indicated.

The sector, however, lost an estimated N1,485,000,000 due to gas constraints. Previously, recorded power generation was 3,624MW, at a time the sector lost an estimated, N1,428,000,000.

The reduction in power generation was attributed to heavy rainfall reported from Onitsha, Benin and Alaoji transmission lines, which led to load reduction from 70MW to 15MW, 100MW to 20MW and 300MW to 51MW respectively.

This was said to have led to a rise in system frequency and voltage which subsequently resulted in transmission line trippings as indicated in reports from stations.

The report also showed that eight Generation Companies, GENCOs, produced zero megawatts of electricity for three consecutive days.

They include Alaoji NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Afam IV-V, A.E.S, ASCO, Trans -Amadi, River IPP and Gbarain NIPP.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Community Energy Social Enterprise Limited, Patrick Tolani, said the nation’s transmission infrastructure was not only obsolete but also inadequate.

He said: “Our transmission infrastructure is not just obsolete, it is equally inadequate.The distribution infrastructure is substantially below expectation.

“For instance, it is still difficult to understand why DISCOs cannot supply prepaid meters to customers who need them. This is crucial to engendering fair billing system.

“The regime of estimated billing does not work in the interest of the customers neither does it assist the DISCOs in any way.”

