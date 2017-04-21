Power stations release 3767Wh/hour of electricity, lost N929m – Report – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Power stations release 3767Wh/hour of electricity, lost N929m – Report
The Eagle Online
Power generating stations comprising hydro and gas-fired plants in Nigeria released an average of 3,767MW/hour of power on April 19, according to the the Nigerian Electricity Supply. A daily report on its website, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG