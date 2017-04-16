Pray so that all can be restored, Zuma tells congregants – News24
Pray so that all can be restored, Zuma tells congregants
News24
Johannesburg – President Jacob Zuma received a warm welcome when he arrived at the Twelve Apostles' Church in Christ south of Durban nearly six hours late on Sunday. Zuma was due to speak at 09:00 but postponed the event to 13:00 and then only …
Anti-Zuma campaigners want blacks to stay poor: Zuma
