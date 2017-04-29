Pages Navigation Menu

Prayers to quench a raging fire?

Call it what you like but these ladies sure put their faith and ours to test. Will this fire stop ? Can prayer quench a raging fire?

In this video posted by Hot Naija Videos on Youtube prayer warriors from a popular Nigerian church are praying to God to quench the fire in a building in Lagos.

