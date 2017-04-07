Pregnant Woman and Another Passenger Burnt to Death In Lagos Motor Accident (Photo)

A sad incident has left a pregnant woman and another woman burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident in Maryland area of Lagos.

According to PM News, the accident occurred around 2:55pm on Friday when a commercial bus, popularly known as ‘danfo’ on top speed lost control after hitting an unknown jeep at Cane Villiage, Maryland, fell on its side and caught fire.

It was gathered that the danfo bus with the registration number KTU 479 XQ, was coming from Yaba when the accident occurred. The accident caused serious gridlock in the axis as motorists groaned after waiting for hours in the gridlock and scotching sun.

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said the agency received a distress call regarding a commercial bus that accidentally caught fire while on top speed at “Cane village”, Maryland at about 2.55pm on Friday.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by the Emergency Response Team, ERT at the incident scene revealed that the commercial bus, popularly known as Danfo with registration number KTU 479 XQ coming from Yaba at top speed, lost control after hitting an unknown Jeep at Cane Village, Maryland, fell on its side and caught fire.

“Five persons were rescued and attended to by a joint team of Lagos Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS and the LASEMA Paramedics. Thereafter, the victims were taken to the Trauma and Burns Centre, Gbagada for further treatment, while two other adult female passengers were burnt beyond recognition and were recovered by LASEMA’s ERT and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU for deposition at Mainland Hospital Morgue,” he said.

Tiamiyu said the accidented vehicle was recovered by the ERT and taken to LASTMA Yard, Oshodi, saying that proper investigation would be conducted on the incident, advising motorist to drive with utmost care and safety as most of these accidents were avoidable.