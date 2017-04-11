Pages Navigation Menu

Pres. Sirleaf to Break Ground For CLSG Project in Sierra Leone – Front Page Africa

Posted on Apr 11, 2017


Pres. Sirleaf to Break Ground For CLSG Project in Sierra Leone
Monrovia – President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will lead an array of heads of state of Sierra Leone, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire to officially break ground for the CLSG interconnection project on the sideline of the ECOWAS summit slated for June 4, 2017, …
