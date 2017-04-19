Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency closes discussion with Senate over Ibrahim Magu

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

The Senate has been told by president Muhammadu Buhari that it  will not communicate or say anything about the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu to the Senate. The Senate had, on March 15, 2017, requested the President to nominate a replacement for Magu following the rejection of his …

