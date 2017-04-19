Presidency explains cancellation of FEC meeting

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) could not hold due to logistic issues.

Shehu made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.

He explained that the meeting was cancelled as the FEC secretariat workers were unable to distribute necessary documents for the meeting because of the Easter holiday.

According to him, by practice, ministers must receive memos two or three days ahead of meetings to enable them undertake research, if necessary.

“I think it is because of the Easter holiday. The secretariat had no time to circulate the necessary documents.

“The staff on the Council secretariat resumed on Tuesday after the Easter. There was no time to prepare and circulate memos to ministers.

He described as “very unfair’’ those attributing the cancellation of the FEC meeting to the President’s health conditions

President Buhari had met behind closed doors with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita and the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau.

Both Oyo-Ita and Dambazau updated the president on the activities of their various establishments.

