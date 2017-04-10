Presidency Reacts to Efe’s Win in Big Brother Naija 2017 Show
After Efe’s ermered as the win of Big Brother Naija Grand Finale, the Presidency via Garba Shehu used the slang in a tweet.
The president’s spokesperson on new media, Mr Garba Shehu, shared the tweet that reads “Based on Logistics, PMB is committed to delivering on the 3 key areas that he promised (Tackling Corruption, fixing the Economy & Security).”
Read Nigerians reaction below:
The post Presidency Reacts to Efe’s Win in Big Brother Naija 2017 Show appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG