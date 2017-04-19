Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency speaks on recovered billions, whistle blower policy

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency has commenced efforts to strengthen the mechanism of the Whistle blower policy following breakthroughs in the war against corruption and unaccounted wealth. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, told State House correspondents on Wednesday, that the response of Nigerians to the whistle blower policy had boosted the tempo of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

