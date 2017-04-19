Presidency speaks on recovered billions, whistle blower policy
The Presidency has commenced efforts to strengthen the mechanism of the Whistle blower policy following breakthroughs in the war against corruption and unaccounted wealth. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, told State House correspondents on Wednesday, that the response of Nigerians to the whistle blower policy had boosted the tempo of […]
Presidency speaks on recovered billions, whistle blower policy
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG