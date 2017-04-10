President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declares three months state of emergency in Egypt
Following the recent attack on a church in Egypt that took the lives of dozens of Egyptians, the President of the country, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has declared a three-month state of emergency in Egypt. He announced the “state of emergency for three months” in a defiant speech at the presidential palace after a meeting of …
