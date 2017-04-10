Pages Navigation Menu

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declares three months state of emergency in Egypt

Posted on Apr 10, 2017

Following the recent attack on a church in Egypt that took the lives of dozens of Egyptians, the President of the country,  Abdel Fattah al-Sisi  has declared a three-month state of emergency in Egypt. He announced the “state of emergency for three months” in a defiant speech at the presidential palace after a meeting of …

The post President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declares three months state of emergency in Egypt appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

