Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari can run for a second term – Rotimi Amaechi

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed confidence that President Buhari is healthy enough to run for a second term in office come 2019. Amaechi said this while responding to questions in a recent interview with Channels Television. He said, ”If you look at the president since he came to the country, you will …

The post President Buhari can run for a second term – Rotimi Amaechi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.