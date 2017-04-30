President Buhari can run for a second term – Rotimi Amaechi
The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has expressed confidence that President Buhari is healthy enough to run for a second term in office come 2019. Amaechi said this while responding to questions in a recent interview with Channels Television. He said, ”If you look at the president since he came to the country, you will …
