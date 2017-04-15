President Buhari Easter message to Nigerians
President Muhammadu Buhari in his Easter message to Nigerians has again urged the citizens to keep faith with his government’s ability to change the “Nigerian story”. The president said on Saturday, the president said his administration was ddetermined “as never before to continue with the fight against terrorism and insurgency; sustain the peace in the …
