Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari misses his PA wedding

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The speculations have continued over the health of President Buhari as he failed to attend the wedding of his personal assistant , Tunde Sabiu who got  married to Fatima in Kaduna on Saturday, April 29thon Saturday but the occasion was graced by  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and …

The post President Buhari misses his PA wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.