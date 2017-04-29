Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari not considering resignation – Presidency

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari is not considering retirement this was confirmed by the office of the Presidency despite his present state of health. In an interview with journalists in Lagos on Friday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said those calling for the President’s resignation were merely expressing their opinion. …

