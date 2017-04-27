President Buhari only Decided to Work from Home on Wednesday – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says he “never said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to work from home henceforth”. In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister said the reporting in a section of the media of his post – Federal Executive Council (FEC) briefing that the President is to work from […]

