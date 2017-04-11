President fits me not Governor – Okorocha
By Nwafor Sunday
The executive governor of Imo state, Chief Rochas Okorocha, yesterday while addressing journalists in Owere said that he prefers being a president of Nigeria rather being a state governor.
The governor said he had no intention of challeging President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019 if he (Buhari) re-contests.
“Governor does not fit me. What fits me is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I will not contest against Buhari”, he said.
