Presidential aide lauds FG over Abuja Airport rehabilitation

Samuel Ankeli, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters (OSSAP-DM) has commended the Federal Government on the timely completion of rehabilitation work on Abuja Airport runway.

Ankeli gave the commendation in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by Iyabo Akinwale, Head of Press and Public Relations in OSSAP-DM.

He said the completion of the project on scheduled was in line with the current administration’s commitment to better the lots of Nigerians.

The senior special assistant said the return of flight operations to Abuja would ease the challenge of transporting people with disability to Kaduna before boarding.

He commended Nigerians for their patients during the six weeks period used for the rehabilitation work, adding that the completion of the project had made the airport safe for travellers.

“On behalf of People Living with Disabilities, I wish to commend the Federal Government for the quick completion of rehabilitation work on Abuja Airport runway.

“The return of flight operations to Abuja has eased the challenge of moving People Living with Disabilities to Kaduna before boarding flight,” he said.

“I also wish to commend Hadi Srika, the Minister of State for Aviation for matching his words with action,” he said.

