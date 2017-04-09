Pretty Lady Declared Missing, 9 Days After She Left Her Hostel for a Party on Lagos Island (Photos)

A Nigerian lady, Remilekun Odeleye has been declared missing by her friends after she left her hostel for a party on Lagos Island.

According to her friend, Medese: “My friend Odeleye Remilekun has been Missing upper week Friday. She was last seen when leaving her hostel in gbagada to a house party on the island with a friend.

I’m her very close friend but we do not stay together. I only noticed she’s missing on friday after several attempts to reach her on the phone was not successful. I reached out to our other friends and the story was the same.

I also got a calls from her sister then i decided to go look for her at home and her work place where she’s learning fashion designing. On getting to her house, I got the information she left home since Friday for a party and DAT was the last heard from her.

Pls anybody who happens to see her at the party or the venue or anywhere since that day, should pls reach out to us her friends via our Instagram @motunpweety @soft_meddycollections. Her mother, a widow, is in a very bad state. Who ever is holding her pls have mercy.”