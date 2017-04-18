Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prince documents reveal illegal pill addiction

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Court documents reveal how Prince concealed an addiction to illegally prescribed opioid painkillers before his death. Bottles of oxycodone painkillers disguised as vitamin C and aspirin were found in several places at the late artist’s Paisley Park estate. Documents released on Monday detail how Prince received opioid prescriptions under his bodyguard’s name to sustain his …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Prince documents reveal illegal pill addiction appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.