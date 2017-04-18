Prince documents reveal illegal pill addiction

Court documents reveal how Prince concealed an addiction to illegally prescribed opioid painkillers before his death. Bottles of oxycodone painkillers disguised as vitamin C and aspirin were found in several places at the late artist’s Paisley Park estate. Documents released on Monday detail how Prince received opioid prescriptions under his bodyguard’s name to sustain his …

The post Prince documents reveal illegal pill addiction appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

