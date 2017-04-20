Professor Big Eye releases brand new ‘Bantute’ video



Our Reporter

Ladies, if you had a thing for musician Professor Big Eye also known as StarBoss, you will have to hold your fire as Big Music boss has declared that he is taken in his latest Bantute video.

Professor released the video yesterday that is already making rounds online and on television.

The Ugandan award winning Afro pop sing declared how he is not searching anymore but now taken by the love of his life. Although we are not yet certain of who has stolen Professor’s heart, the video is clear on his stand on the issue.

Shot in Entebbe, the video was created by Director Pest og Grate Make entertainment. The audio is done by Diggy Baur.





Professor Big Eye was born and raised in the capital Kampala and started his music journey in 2010 with his breakthrough song Indicator.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/j03bUAK2k44

