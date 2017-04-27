Professor Johnbull counsels against peer pressure in marriage

Pitfalls to avoid in marriages are the focus of this week’s episode of Glo-sponsored TV drama series, “Professor Johnbull” which comes up on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on Startimes.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos stated that domestic violence in marriages such as husband battering; spousal abuse and jealousy among wives are some of the issues that will be highlighted during the episode.

“Viewers will experience intrigues, deception, make-believe, shocking revelations and lots of laughter …” as couples are deceived about the reality in the other couple’s marriages, only to discover that things are not what they appear to be, the statement explained.

Titled Copy Copy, the new episode will give answers to posers like who is fooling who? Whose marriage is about to crack? And whose wife is misleading other wives?

Viewers should also look forward to the opinion of the erudite Professor about what makes a successful marriage.

Copy Copy a drama, suspense and laughter filled episode parades regulars like Kanayo O Kanayo (Professor Johnbull), Jumoke (Bidemi Kosoko), Flash (Stephen Odimgbe) and Mai Doya (Funky Mallam).

Globacom urged viewers to keep a date with “Professor Johnbull” on Tuesday and Friday to enjoy every moment of the didactic episode.

A repeat broadcast of the episode comes up on the same channels at 8.30 p.m on Friday

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

