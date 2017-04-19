Pages Navigation Menu

Professor, lecturers arrested in Ambrose Ali University over involvement in cultism

Posted on Apr 19, 2017

The Edo State Police Command, has arrested a Professor and some lecturers of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma over alleged cult-related activities. Addressing reporters on Tuesday in Benin, the Edo State capital, the State Commissioner of Police, Haliru Gwandu, said a double-barrel gun, single-barrel gun and one pump action gun were recovered from one of […]

