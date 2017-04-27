Property developer charged with defrauding 33 accommodation seekers

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday granted N3 million bail to a property developer, Hassan Lukmon, who allegedly defrauded 33 accommodation seekers of N11.3 million.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. F. Adeeyo, also ordered Lukmon to produce two sureties each in like sum.

She directed that one of the sureties must own a landed property in Lagos State and show evidence of gainful employment.

The accused, whose address was not given, had pleaded not guilty to a 33-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Ibijoke Akinpelu, told the court that the accused committed the offences from November, 2016, to March, 31, 2017, at No. 7, Oladumoye St., Oke-Ira, Nla, Ajah, Lagos State.

Akinpelu submitted that the accused defrauded the accommodation seekers on the pretext of helping them to secure accommodation at the above-mentioned address.

She told the court that the accused collected various sums of money from the accommodation seekers as rents for a property under construction.

The prosecutor told the court that the accused failed to fulfill his promise to the victims that the apartment would be ready for their occupation by the end December, 2016.

She submitted that the accused was arrested following complaints by some of the victims.

Akinpelu said that the offences contravened Sections 285, 321 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011

The case has been adjourned until May 31 for substantive trial.

The post Property developer charged with defrauding 33 accommodation seekers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

