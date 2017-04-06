Proposed mosque demolition: Ekiti Muslims suspend Jummat Service

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—As a way of protesting Governor Ayodele Fayose’s proposed demolition of mosques built inside petrol stations in Ekiti State, Muslims clerics have agreed to suspend Friday Jummat prayer at the affected NIPCO filling station.

The mosque marked for demolition was situated inside a filling station, located in Adebayo Area of Ado Ekiti, was marked for demolition by government officials, on Monday.

The mosque marked for demolition was built and donated to Muslim community by a petroleum dealer, Alhaji Suleman Akinbami and the Secretary of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

Defending the proposed government’s policy, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr Tae Otitoju, had said worshippers could contract cancer from the radioactive emission from the petrol station.

The development, had made Muslim faithful in the state capital to take to the streets on Tuesday in protest against the government action..

In a statement made available in Ado Ekiti, the state Coordinator of National Council for Muslim Youths, Tajudeen Ahmed, a lawyer, said the clerics agreed to suspend the prayer at a meeting held yesterday.

