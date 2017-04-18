Prosecute Dino Melaye for stealing IDPs items, Kogi chairman tells EFCC

By Nwafor Sunday

The Kogi state chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Mr. Toufiq Isah, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, and other anti-corruption agencies to investigate and prosecute Senator Dino Melaye for allegedly stealing items meant for Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the North West on December, to his home town Ayetoro-Gbede.

Toufig said this on Monday in a interview with newsmen ‘Daily Post’ in his home town Okoro–Gbede in Ijimu, concerning an alleged attempt to assassinate Sen. Dino Melaye in his house, which Melaye accused him of chairing the plans to kill him. According to Toufig, Dino entered Ayetoro with policemen shooting guns sporadically to scare people. Toufig said that Melaye has turned the story around to claim that he was attacked.

” It is Melaye’s responsibility to protect the lives and properties of his people, in-tandem with improved living standard, but if he can not do it he should allow them to have peace instead of causing unnecessary distraction”.

However, Toufig called on the EFCC to investigate and prosecute Dino accordingly for taking to his house items meant for IDP’s. He stressed that Dino has never empowered anybody in Okunland since he became a Senator representing the Zone. On the IDP’s items Dino usurped he said “I am using this medium to call on the EFCC and the Presidency to investigate how items meant for IDPs in the North-east got to the hand of a senator who ordinarily is supposed to contribute to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

“The items, according to information, were packed in his house at Ayetoro- Gbede. EFCC should also investigate and uncover the staff of NEMA who might have aided and abated Dino in that shoddy deal.

“If you go to some villages, within our local government area, you will notice dearth of basic social amenities.

“The Governor Yahaya Bello-led administration has made it compulsory to all the councils’ administrators to go down to the hinterlands and touch people’s lives positively through the New Direction Agenda of the government, and that is exactly what I am doing in my council area” he added.

The post Prosecute Dino Melaye for stealing IDPs items, Kogi chairman tells EFCC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

