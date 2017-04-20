Prosecutors seek 1-year suspended sentence for Jakarta governor

Indonesian prosecutors on Thursday requested a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years for Jakarta’s Governor Basuki Purnama in a blasphemy case relating to remarks he made about the Koran. The request came one day after Purnama was defeated in a run-off gubernatorial election by Muslim candidate Anies Baswedan. Report says Purnama will not have […]

