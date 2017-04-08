Prostitutes kill retired Soldier over pension

A retired soldier, Olayode Samuel, has been killed by some persons suspected to be prostitutes after dispossessing him of his pension. The retired soldier was said to be running a brothel in Odo Owa community in Ijero Council of Ekiti State.

A source said the suspected prostitutes tied the retired soldier to a steel bed and set him on fire after killing him with cudgels. But preliminary findings by the Police indicated that the victim was attacked by the prostitutes, who he gave out some of his rooms to for their business.

Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi, said he was attacked by women of easy virtues that rented some rooms from him. “The man just collected his pension and thrifts, which the prostitutes became aware of.

“They dispossessed him of the money and tied him to a bed in the house. Neighbours were not aware of this until his body started decomposing. “We are on the trail of the suspects and would ensure they are brought to justice,” he stated.

Adeyemi advised residents to be their brother’s keepers and report suspicious movement to the Police for prompt action.

