Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Protesters In Support Of SP Bukola Saraki Storm Senate (Photos)

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Protesters in support of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki stormed the National Assembly today, asking the Buhari-led Executive to allow Senate perform its duties.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The senate had suspended its former leader, Ali Ndume last week for failing to make proper investigations before laying allegations against Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye.

Some angry Borno South protesters also blocked the

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.