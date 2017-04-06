Protesters In Support Of SP Bukola Saraki Storm Senate (Photos)
Protesters in support of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki stormed the National Assembly today, asking the Buhari-led Executive to allow Senate perform its duties.
The senate had suspended its former leader, Ali Ndume last week for failing to make proper investigations before laying allegations against Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye.
Some angry Borno South protesters also blocked the
