Protesters seize NASS over continued detention of El-Zakzaky

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NATIONAL Assembly, yesterday, came under siege by members of an Islamic sect, Shiites, who were protesting against the continued detention of their Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. The protesters, who started their match from the Unity Fountain, Maitama, to the National Assembly, forced army authorities to draft a large number of personnel mainly from the Army […]

