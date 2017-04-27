Protesters seize NASS over continued detention of El-Zakzaky
NATIONAL Assembly, yesterday, came under siege by members of an Islamic sect, Shiites, who were protesting against the continued detention of their Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. The protesters, who started their match from the Unity Fountain, Maitama, to the National Assembly, forced army authorities to draft a large number of personnel mainly from the Army […]
