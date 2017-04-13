Pages Navigation Menu

“Proud to be your daddy & mummy all in one fit,” Tonto Dikeh to her son

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram this evening to share a certificate (believed to be from her son’s school) that was presented to her in recognition of her contribution to the end of term events. She however threw some kind of shade at her estranged husband/Andre’s father, Olakunle Churchill. It read; Quote “#PROUDMOMENT #PROUDMAMA #PROUDPARENT …

