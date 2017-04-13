“Proud to be your daddy & mummy all in one fit,” Tonto Dikeh to her son

Actress, Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram this evening to share a certificate (believed to be from her son’s school) that was presented to her in recognition of her contribution to the end of term events. She however threw some kind of shade at her estranged husband/Andre’s father, Olakunle Churchill. It read; Quote “#PROUDMOMENT #PROUDMAMA #PROUDPARENT …

The post “Proud to be your daddy & mummy all in one fit,” Tonto Dikeh to her son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

