PSquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Shock Newlyweds With Surprise Appearance
In a twist of fate, that some music fans will die for, a newly wedding couple were left delightfully shocked when music stars PSquare, Yemi Alade and Phyno crashed their wedding and took photographs with them. A newly wedded couple, Mr and Mrs Umelo were left shocked after some top music stars made an unintended…
The post PSquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Shock Newlyweds With Surprise Appearance appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!