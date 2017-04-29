Psquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Surprise Newlywed Couple, Crash Wedding (photos)

A newly wedded couple, Mr and Mrs Umelo were left shocked after some top music stars made an unintended appearance at their post wedding photo shoot. R&B duo, PSquare, Yemi Alade and Rapper Phyno who were at GloMegaMusicTour stop in Owerri recently were checking into their hotel when they joined the couple in their photo …

The post Psquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Surprise Newlywed Couple, Crash Wedding (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

