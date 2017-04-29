Pages Navigation Menu

Psquare, Yemi Alade, Phyno Surprise Newlywed Couple, Crash Wedding (photos)

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A newly wedded couple, Mr and Mrs Umelo were left shocked after some top music stars made an unintended appearance at their post wedding photo shoot. R&B duo, PSquare, Yemi Alade and Rapper Phyno who were at GloMegaMusicTour stop in Owerri recently were checking into their hotel when they joined the couple in their photo …

