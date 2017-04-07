Publish your security votes, LG funds – Dogara tells El-Rufai, others
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, has challenged Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, to extend his campaign for transparency in the budget of the National Assembly to other arms of government including how governors spend their security votes. Speaking while closing a retreat for management of the National Assembly in Kaduna […]
